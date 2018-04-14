Crews battle large brush fire in Cabarrus County, 15 acres burned

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Absolute Maliki Pendleton, 17, was reported missing by his mother.More >>
According to the Gastonia Police Department, Absolute Maliki Pendleton, 17, was reported missing by his mother.More >>
According to officials, the incident happened in the 400 block of Pilch Road at Zootastic Park in Troutman.More >>
According to officials, the incident happened in the 400 block of Pilch Road at Zootastic Park in Troutman.More >>
According to officials the fire was burning out of control in the Midland area and multiple fire crews were on the scene on Kiser Road.More >>
According to officials the fire was burning out of control in the Midland area and multiple fire crews were on the scene on Kiser Road.More >>
Three people were arrested, including two juveniles, in connection to a robbery in east Charlotte Thursday morning. Officials responded to the 7300 block of Creekwood Quorum Drive around 11 a.m. in reference to a robbery.More >>
Three people were arrested, including two juveniles, in connection to a robbery in east Charlotte Thursday morning. Officials responded to the 7300 block of Creekwood Quorum Drive around 11 a.m. in reference to a robbery.More >>
It's one of the most popular events of the season, and again this year, Touch-A-Truck drew a big crowd to downtown Salisbury on Saturday.More >>
It's one of the most popular events of the season, and again this year, Touch-A-Truck drew a big crowd to downtown Salisbury on Saturday.More >>