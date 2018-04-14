Crews battle large brush fire in Cabarrus County, 15 acres burned

Crews are battling a large brush fire in Cabarrus County Saturday afternoon.

According to officials the fire was burning out of control in the Midland area and multiple fire crews were on the scene on Kiser Road.

The brush fire is now under control, and the assistant fire marshal said a total of 15 acres were burned.

A helicopter was seen doing repeat water drops over the fire and the Harrisburg Fire Department said that units were heavily engaged in the fire fight.

The fire reportedly started around 2:15 p.m. when a neighbor's controlled burn got out of control due to windy, hot conditions.

More than 20 different departments responded to the scene.

