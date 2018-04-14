Multiple people injured after tree falls on wagon at Zootastic Park in Iredell County

Multiple people were seriously injured after a 100-foot tree fell on a wagon at Zootastic Park in Iredell County Saturday afternoon.

According to the owner of the park, there were at least 50 people on the wagon when the incident happened in the 400 block of Pilch Road in Troutman.

Emergency officials say six people suffered injuries in the accident. The owner said that a child and a woman were seriously injured.

The woman suffered a head injury and was flown by helicopter and the child was taken by ambulance.

Multiple emergency units responded to the location and Iredell County 911 said they had multiple crews at the scene.

MORE: Owen Parker was on the wagon when the tree feel. He sent us this video. #WBTV pic.twitter.com/NLdLXnAOkq — WBTV Ben Williamson (@benlwilliamson) April 14, 2018

The owner of Zootastic said this is the first time a tree has fallen on the wagon trail in his eight to nine years.

He thanks God the 112-foot tree fell between the wagons and injuries were not worse.

More than 50 were on the wagon at the time when a woman was heard screaming for people to jump as the driver was in motion.

#Breaking - exclusive video on the scene after a tree crashes into a tram full of people at Zootastic in Troutman. Reports of injuries. Medical helo on the ground right now. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/nvnIORocNh — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) April 14, 2018

The owner said he heard a loud boom and immediately called 911.

According to the park's website, wagon rides run every day.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.