Three suspects including two juveniles arrested in connection to east Charlotte robbery

Three people were arrested, including two juveniles, in connection to a robbery in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the 7300 block of Creekwood Quorum Drive around 11 a.m. in reference to a robbery. Upon their arrival, police found a victim who said he got into his vehicle when three suspects entered the vehicle and demanded his belongings, a report stated.

Police say the victim mentioned he attempted to flee from his vehicle when he got into a physical struggle with one of the suspects. The suspects were unable to get away with any of the victim's belonging and fled the area on foot, officials say.

On Thursday officers say they received the video surveillance of the suspects who were wearing the same clothes on Friday when they initiated a voluntary contact with the individuals.

During the interviews with the suspects including, Jordan Fry, officials determined they stole a vehicle on Friday and committed several larceny from cars. The suspects were arrested and charged with common law robbery, conspiracy and two counts of auto.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.