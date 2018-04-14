Touch-A-Truck draws a crowd

It's one of the most popular events of the season, and again this year, Touch-A-Truck drew a big crowd to downtown Salisbury on Saturday.

The show features all kinds of vehicles, from the City of Salisbury's fleet to police cars, fire engines, work trucks, even the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center medical helicopter.

The event was held in the back parking lot of the City of Salisbury administration building on S. Main Street.

