Kannapolis Police Department awarded National Accreditation

The Kannapolis Police Department has once again been awarded national accreditation. This is the seventh consecutive time the agency has achieved the accreditation honor.

Deputy Police Chief Terry Clanton, along with Accreditation Manager Lori Parker accepted the award at a recently held conference of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

“We are extremely proud to have maintained our accredited status over the years,” said Chief Woody Chavis. “Maintaining this elite status shows that we consistently serve our community with professionalism, dignity, and respect. Our mission is to insure that the citizens of Kannapolis have a safe place to call home.”

Police accreditation is a voluntary process. By going through it, a police department invites an independent outside review to ensure the department has the most up-to-date policies, procedures, and training. This ensures that a department uses the best practices for law enforcement to deliver exceptional services to its residents, businesses, and visitors.

Each law enforcement agency seeking accreditation is provided with a manual containing over 480 individual standards addressing all facets of law enforcement management, operations, and support functions. Accredited agencies must maintain compliance with all applicable mandatory standards and at least 80% of other than mandatory standards. The Kannapolis Police Department was found to be in compliance with all mandatory standards and 96% of the non-mandatory standards.

CALEA conducted an on-site assessment in December 2017, when two representatives spent four days in Kannapolis. They reviewed files, interacted with employees, spoke to citizens, and rode-along with officers on patrol.

Accreditation strengthens an agency’s accountability, both within the agency and the community, through a continuum of standards that clearly define authority, performance, and responsibilities. Being accredited can limit an agency’s liability and risk exposure because it demonstrates that internationally recognized standards for law enforcement have been met, as verified by a team of independent outside CALEA-trained assessors.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.