Kannapolis Police Department awarded National Accreditation

It's one of the most popular events of the season, and again this year, Touch-A-Truck drew a big crowd to downtown Salisbury on Saturday.More >>
It's one of the most popular events of the season, and again this year, Touch-A-Truck drew a big crowd to downtown Salisbury on Saturday.More >>
All lanes are back open after a pedestrian was fatally struck in northwest Charlotte early Saturday morning. The pedestrian was struck near Brookshire Boulevard and I-85 south around 1:45 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say multiple cars were involved.More >>
All lanes are back open after a pedestrian was fatally struck in northwest Charlotte early Saturday morning. The pedestrian was struck near Brookshire Boulevard and I-85 south around 1:45 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say multiple cars were involved.More >>
As high pressure continues to dominate across the Southeastern U.S., it has tapped into warm air currently over the central/southern Plains and will send it in our direction over the next couple of days.More >>
As high pressure continues to dominate across the Southeastern U.S., it has tapped into warm air currently over the central/southern Plains and will send it in our direction over the next couple of days.More >>
The Kannapolis Police Department has once again been awarded national accreditation.More >>
The Kannapolis Police Department has once again been awarded national accreditation.More >>
Born without hands, and facing a fierce battle with cancer in his teens, the now 20-year-old’s latest contender is college.More >>
Born without hands, and facing a fierce battle with cancer in his teens, the now 20-year-old’s latest contender is college.More >>