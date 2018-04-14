Pedestrian dies after being struck twice by vehicles in northwest Charlotte

A pedestrian who was struck twice by two different vehicles in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning has been identified.

The pedestrian, identified as Roger Denzel Cuthberson Jr., was struck in the 3600 block of Brookshire Boulevard near the intersection of Honeywood Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Cutherberson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

Officials say a witness called 911 after she saw a black Mercedes Benz hit Cuthberson and leave the scene. According to police, Phillips was driving in the left lane of Brookshire Boulevard and struck Cuthberson who was walking across the street after being involved in a domestic disturbance.

Moments after Cuthberson attempted to get up from the first impact, police say he was struck by another driver of a 1987 Harley motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle received minor injuries from the crash.

The driver of the car, Nakia Michelle Phillips, was arrested at her home and charged with felony hit and run.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors for the drivers in the crash, police say. Officials are working to determine if alcohol was a factor for Cuthberson.

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.