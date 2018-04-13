Local mom and son asking congress to consider solutions for child cancer survivors

A local 20-year-old and his mom will hit the road for Washington D.C. this weekend.

“What people say I can’t do, I just show them that I can,” Elijah Clark says.

Clark has been showing people he can, his whole life.

“I’m not lazy,” he says. “I try my hardest at things, even when I don’t feel the best.”

Born without hands, and facing a fierce battle with cancer in his teens, the now 20-year-old’s latest contender is college.

“Nothing’s being really said about any of this,” he says.

Clark has big dreams. But, despite his straight A’s, he has now withdrawn from two separate schools.

“People don’t understand,” mom Alishia Clark says.

The pair says the later effects of intense therapy are now taking a toll.

“Headaches where it hurts so bad it feels like my brain’s on fire,” Elijah Clark explains. “My feet just turn purple and it hurts to walk on them.”

He says despite his hard work in school, tardies and absences for sickness and doctor’s visits have forced him to flunk.

“Is this supposed to be acceptable to us,” Alishia Clark asks.

They will go to Washington D.C. this weekend, part of a group pushing congress to consider options for students with health concerns, like better housing, and Skyping in for classroom time.

“I was told I can’t a few times in my life,” Elijah Clark says. “And I just showed them I can, and I will.”

There are about 70 parents heading to D.C. on this trip, advocating for children of all ages.

They are hoping to get congress to pass something called the “STAR” act, which would benefit young fighters and survivors of cancer, nationwide.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.