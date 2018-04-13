Seven arrested in York County drug raid

Seven people were arrested on 21 charges during a drug raid in York County Thursday night.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of White Horse Road in Rock Hill.

The search came after officers made three separate meth purchases from the residence resulting in seven people being arrested on 21 charges.

The buys resulted in the seizure of 24 grams of meth.

On the search warrant, the officers recovered 699 grams of meth, 80.5 dose units of oxycodone, 1.1 grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine, four dose units of Xanax, one gram of hash oil and one gram of marijuana.

Also seized was a Tarus 9mm handgun, $4,043 and a 2007 Honda Accord.

Scott Michael Deluca was charged with trafficking meth, possession of firearm after convicted of crime of violence and several other drug charges involving heroin, oxycodone, cocaine. xanax, marijuana and hash oil.

This is Deluca’s second offense for narcotics and third offense for marijuana.

Others arrested were Daniel Harrison on meth charges, Kevin Lang on meth and oxycodone charges, Elizabeth Kirby on oxycodone. heroin, xanax, cocaine, marijuana and hash oil charges, Melissa Funderburk on a meth charge, Megan Geery on a meth charge and Heather Corn on a meth charge.

No further information was released.

