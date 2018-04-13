Six injured. including infant in two-vehicle rollover crash in east Charlotte

Six people, including an infant, were injured after a two-vehicle rollover crash in east Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 4000 block of Central Avenue.

Police said there were five people in one vehicle and one person in the other.

All of the people were transported to the hospital by Medic with injuries.

Now at least four people taken to the hospital after rollover accident on Central Ave. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/ePL5hxRC9A — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) April 14, 2018

Officer said the car that overturned was traveling inbound in the 3900 block of Central Avenue.

The car veered left, hopped the median into oncoming traffic, and collided with the other car.

The other car crashed into the pole.

Cars being cleared now from Central Ave wreck. At least four transported. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/4ylo0zHMkk — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) April 14, 2018

All four lanes on Central Avenue are closed and Duke Power is responding to reports of a damaged power pole.

There's no official word on the severity of the injuries.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

