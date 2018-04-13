LendingTree considers moving headquarters to Pineville

Online loan marketplace LendingTree is considering moving its headquarters from SouthPark in Charlotte to the Cone Mill site in Pineville.

The company released a statement Thursday concerning the possible move.

In the statement the company said that given its considerable growth since the 2016 purchase of two buildings in SouthPark, their headcount projections have expanded significantly, so they are evaluating alternatives, including Pineville.

"The opportunity to be a part of revitalizing Pineville’s former Cone Mill is something we are excited about, although we are still in the early evaluation stages," the statement read.

According to the statement, LendingTree is taking a very disciplined approach in deciding what option or options will best suit the needs for employees, shareholders and the community.

"If we can be part of restoring a historic building and the revitalization of the surrounding community in Pineville, we view that as a win-win opportunity, with the community and our employees benefiting from our remarkable growth,“ the statement read.

No further information has been released.

