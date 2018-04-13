Masters champion Patrick Reed enters field for Wells Fargo Championship

Tournament officials announced today the commitment from this year’s Masters champion Patrick Reed, for the Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30-May 6 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.

Reed captured the first major championship of his career Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, withstanding Sunday charges by several players, including 2012 Wells Fargo champion Rickie Fowler, who finished 2nd. Reed’s previous best finish in a major was his tie for 2nd at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club last August.

This will be Reed’s sixth start at the Wells Fargo Championship. Last year, he was the 54-hole leader at Eagle Point in Wilmington before finishing tied for 12th. His best finish at Quail Hollow Club was a tie for 28th in 2016.

Reed is currently ranked 11th in the world. As of today, 12 of the top 25 golfers in the world are currently committed to compete.

Players have until Friday, April 27 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship. They can withdraw from the tournament at any time. For an updated list of player commitments, please visit the tournament website, www.wellsfargochampionship.com.

Press release provided by the Wells Fargo Championship