Man arrested after allegedly shooting into Salisbury home

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting into a home in Salisbury Wednesday.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, 21-year-old Shakhil Sayquon Dunn turned himself in at the police department and is in custody.

Dunn was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and also shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers say the charges come after an investigation into a shooting into a home in the 800 block of Ivy Street on Wednesday April 11.

A 66-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot twice at that home Wednesday night.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

This is an active investigation and no further information has been released.

