Man arrested after allegedly shooting into Salisbury home

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 4000 block of Central Avenue.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 4000 block of Central Avenue.More >>
A colorful garbage bin has turned into a mural at the hands of artist Osiris Rain.More >>
A colorful garbage bin has turned into a mural at the hands of artist Osiris Rain.More >>
Earnhardt shocked high school senior Jaicee Weaver with the award at his JR Motorsports race shop in Mooresville this week.More >>
Earnhardt shocked high school senior Jaicee Weaver with the award at his JR Motorsports race shop in Mooresville this week.More >>
The announcement comes just over two weeks after 15-year-old Olympic High School student Zoe Alana Deen was killed while trying to catch her bus.More >>
The announcement comes just over two weeks after 15-year-old Olympic High School student Zoe Alana Deen was killed while trying to catch her bus.More >>
Clifford was let go following a meeting with new general manager Mitch Kupchak, who made the announcement.More >>
Clifford was let go following a meeting with new general manager Mitch Kupchak, who made the announcement.More >>