Death investigation underway after missing man's body found in southeast Charlotte

A death investigation is underway after a missing man's body was found in southeast Charlotte Friday.

The investigation is taking place in the 6100 block of Balsam Fir Drive.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the body of 24-year-old Peter Cody Vongsaly, was found in the woods off Balsam Fir Drive. Detectives were there searching for a missing person who had last been seen in the area.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Vongsaly, who goes by Cody, reportedly had not been seen since March.

PREVIOUS: Missing man last seen in southeast Charlotte in late March

He was last seen leaving an apartment on the 6000 block of Balsam Fir Drive in southeast Charlotte around March 28.

His family told WBTV that friends said he left without his phone, wallet, shoes or a shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information has been released.

