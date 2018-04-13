Green Jacket Salad - | WBTV Charlotte

Green Jacket Salad

1 T Season-All

1 T Accent

1 T Oregano

1 Tomato 

1 large cooking spoon of vinegar

1 large cooking spoon of olive oil

Mix all the above, then add fresh parsley, head of iceberg lettuce and green onions. 
Serve on cold plate, toasted pita for croutons. 

