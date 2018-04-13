Mid Country Boil With Rocksalt

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

MID-COUNTRY BOIL, SERVES 2

12 CLAMS and MUSSELS

10 SHRIMP, PEELED/CLEANED

2 LINKS KIELBASA SAUSAGE

2 T DICED SHALLOTS and MINCED GARLIC

2 C SOUR BEER

2 PIECES GRILLED CRUSTY BAGUETTE

2 T COMPOUND BUTTER



COMPOUND BUTTER

½ LB BUTTER

2 EA ANCHOVIES (OIL CURED)

4 EA PEPPADEW OR SIMILAR PEPPER

2 EA LEMONS, ZEST AND JUICE

1 T SMOKED PAPRIKA

1 EA GARLIC CLOVE

COMBINE ALL UNTIL SMOOTH, CAN FREEZE UP TO 3 MONTHS

HEAT PAN OVER MEDIUM HEAT, ADD THE CLAMS & A SPLASH OF WATER, COVER WITH LID & STEAM FOR A COUPLE OF MINUTES. ONCE OPEN, ADD MUSSELS, SHRIMP, KIELBASA, SHALLOTS & GARLIC, SEASON WELL WITH SALT. WHEN SHRIMP SLIGHTLY BROWN, ADD THE BEER & GIVE PAN A GENTLE SHAKE. SIMMER UNTIL THE MUSSELS & CLAMS ARE OPEN & SHRIMP IS ALMOST COOKED THROUGH. ADD 2 T COMPOUND BUTTER & STIR TO INCORPORATE. TASTE FOR SEASONING, ADJUST IF NEEDED. SERVE IMMEDIATELY IN PRE HEATED BOWLS WITH BAGUETTE