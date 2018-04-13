Mid Country Boil With Rocksalt

-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
MID-COUNTRY BOIL, SERVES 2
12 CLAMS and MUSSELS
10 SHRIMP, PEELED/CLEANED
2 LINKS KIELBASA SAUSAGE
2 T DICED SHALLOTS and MINCED GARLIC
2 C SOUR BEER
2 PIECES GRILLED CRUSTY BAGUETTE
2 T COMPOUND BUTTER
COMPOUND BUTTER
½ LB BUTTER
2 EA ANCHOVIES (OIL CURED)
4 EA PEPPADEW OR SIMILAR PEPPER
2 EA LEMONS, ZEST AND JUICE
1 T SMOKED PAPRIKA
1 EA GARLIC CLOVE
COMBINE ALL UNTIL SMOOTH, CAN FREEZE UP TO 3 MONTHS
HEAT PAN OVER MEDIUM HEAT, ADD THE CLAMS & A SPLASH OF WATER, COVER WITH LID & STEAM FOR A COUPLE OF MINUTES. ONCE OPEN, ADD MUSSELS, SHRIMP, KIELBASA, SHALLOTS & GARLIC, SEASON WELL WITH SALT. WHEN SHRIMP SLIGHTLY BROWN, ADD THE BEER & GIVE PAN A GENTLE SHAKE. SIMMER UNTIL THE MUSSELS & CLAMS ARE OPEN & SHRIMP IS ALMOST COOKED THROUGH. ADD 2 T COMPOUND BUTTER & STIR TO INCORPORATE. TASTE FOR SEASONING, ADJUST IF NEEDED. SERVE IMMEDIATELY IN PRE HEATED BOWLS WITH BAGUETTE