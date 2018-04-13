Mid Country Boil With Rocksalt - | WBTV Charlotte

Mid Country Boil With Rocksalt

MID-COUNTRY BOIL, SERVES 2

12 CLAMS and MUSSELS
10 SHRIMP, PEELED/CLEANED
2 LINKS KIELBASA SAUSAGE
2 T DICED SHALLOTS and MINCED GARLIC
2 C SOUR BEER
2 PIECES GRILLED CRUSTY BAGUETTE
2 T COMPOUND BUTTER

COMPOUND BUTTER
½ LB BUTTER
2 EA ANCHOVIES (OIL CURED)
4 EA PEPPADEW OR SIMILAR PEPPER
2 EA LEMONS, ZEST AND JUICE
1 T SMOKED PAPRIKA
1 EA GARLIC CLOVE

COMBINE ALL UNTIL SMOOTH, CAN FREEZE UP TO 3 MONTHS

HEAT PAN OVER MEDIUM HEAT, ADD THE CLAMS & A SPLASH OF WATER, COVER WITH LID & STEAM FOR A COUPLE OF MINUTES. ONCE OPEN, ADD MUSSELS, SHRIMP, KIELBASA, SHALLOTS & GARLIC, SEASON WELL WITH SALT. WHEN SHRIMP SLIGHTLY BROWN, ADD THE BEER & GIVE PAN A GENTLE SHAKE. SIMMER UNTIL THE MUSSELS & CLAMS ARE OPEN & SHRIMP IS ALMOST COOKED THROUGH. ADD 2 T COMPOUND BUTTER & STIR TO INCORPORATE. TASTE FOR SEASONING, ADJUST IF NEEDED. SERVE IMMEDIATELY IN PRE HEATED BOWLS WITH BAGUETTE

