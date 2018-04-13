Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Butter Cookies - | WBTV Charlotte

Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Butter Cookies

Cookies:

4 cups Flour

1 cup Powdered Sugar

1 cup 100% Cocoa Powder

1 tsp. kosher Salt

Dash of vanilla

1 pound of butter

•Combine all your dry together

•Add vanilla

•Incorporate the butter(room temp.) Until the dough is complete. By hand or via Kitchen Aid

Bake at 350 F till tops are "baked"

Hazelnut Butter:

2 Cups Roasted Hazelnuts

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

1 tsp. Cinnamon

•Blend in food processor until smooth 

