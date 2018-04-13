Firefighters battle brush fire on Crescent golf course

Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department spent some time on the golf course Friday, but it was all in the line of work. They were battling a brush fire.

The fire was spotted at around 2:00 pm at 1330 Meadowbrook Circle. It was an area between the old Meadowbrook Pool and the golf course near the sixth hole.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire that was fanned by the gusty winds.

Earlier, firefighters with the West Rowan Fire Department extinguished a brush fire that was sparked by a train in Mount Ulla.

