Alfredo Spaghetti Nests
INGREDIENTS:
- Approx. ? (13.5-oz.) pkg. whole grain thin spaghetti
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
- 2 Tbsp. organic whole milk
- 1 extra-large brown egg
- 1 cup Alfredo sauce
- 2 organic carrots, sliced
- 1 cup frozen organic peas
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook pasta according to package directions.
- Drain and add to large mixing bowl and toss with olive oil, salt and ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese. Set aside to cool.
- Preheat oven to 350.° Butter the bottom and sides of 4 cups of a large muffin tin.
- Beat remaining Parmesan, milk and egg together in a large bowl. Pour mixture over the spaghetti and toss thoroughly.
- With a fork, twirl about a cup of the spaghetti into a nest shape; place nest in muffin cup. Repeat with remaining spaghetti.
- Make an indentation in the middle of each nest of pasta and drizzle with olive oil. Bake 15 min. Let cool 10 min.
- Meanwhile, microwave carrots in covered dish with 2 Tbsp. of water until tender, about 3 min.
- Microwave peas in covered dish without water until tender, 1 to 2 min.
- Microwave Alfredo sauce in covered dish, stir until heated through, about 3 min.
- To serve, run a knife around edges of each nest to loosen from pan. Place the nests on serving plates and divide Alfredo sauce equally between them. Top with peas and carrots and serve immediately.