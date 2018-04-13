NC agency tweets response to WBTV investigation but still won't answer questions

The City Council unanimously voted to rename the facility Concord-Padgett Regional Airport on Thursday evening.More >>
Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department spent some time on the golf course Friday, but it was all in the line of work.
Donny Lewis Franklin, 45, is accused in the killing of 35-year-old Jeanine Skinner, an assistant professor of gerontology and psychology in the Department of Psychological Sciences at UNC Charlotte.
The investigation uncovered a new report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development that showed North Carolina had not spent any of the $236 million community development block grant for disaster recovery, known as CDBG-DR.
The announcement comes just over two weeks after 15-year-old Olympic High School student Zoe Alana Deen was killed while trying to catch her bus.
