NC agency tweets response to WBTV investigation but still won't answer questions

The state agency charged with helping lead recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Matthew responded to the findings of a WBTV investigation with a tweet on Friday afternoon.

The investigation uncovered a new report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development that showed North Carolina had not spent any of the $236 million community development block grant for disaster recovery, known as CDBG-DR. The report categorized the state as a “slow spender.”

Typically, CDBG-DR block grant money is used to help repair and replace homes damaged by storms.

South Carolina received CDBG-DR funds at the same time as North Carolina to help recovery efforts from Hurricane Matthew. Palmetto State leaders have put at least 52 families back in homes as of this week.

WBTV requested an interview with someone from the North Carolina Emergency Management office or the Governor’s Disaster Recovery Office a week before the investigation aired. Instead of agreeing to answer questions, a spokeswoman for NCEM sent a list of pre-written talking points that did not address the issues uncovered in the investigation.

On Friday, the NCEM twitter account posted the following message:

.@NCEmergency working w/ HUD & local leaders to cut thru red tape. Building faster doesn’t always mean building better. NC’s primary focus is building stronger - that takes time. We’re working closely w/individuals, families & leaders to do just that #HurricaneMatthew #RebuildNC — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) April 13, 2018

An email sent to an NCEM spokeswoman and the communicates office for Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday afternoon seeking an explanation as to why the state had yet to spend any of its CDBG-DR money went unanswered.

State leaders responsible for Hurricane Matthew recovery are expected to appear before a legislative committee on Monday to answer questions about the slow pace of recovery.

