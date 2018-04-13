CMS announces bus stop changes two weeks after student killed

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) announced Friday that changes were coming to some bus stops after a student was recently struck and killed while trying to catch a bus.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after 15-year-old Olympic High School student Zoe Alana Deen was killed. Deen reportedly missed the bus and was running to catch it when she was struck near the intersection of Youngblood Road and Buckthorne Ridge Lane.

After the fatal incident, many people spoke out about bus stop safety in Charlotte. A town hall meeting was held just days later to address the issue.

CMS said the changes were being made based on an internal review as well as requests for the changes.

School bus safety is extremely important to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The CMS transportation office works diligently to provide safe transportation for more than 127,000 students who ride school buses daily. After internal review and in response to requests for bus stop changes around the location of the recent tragic event on Youngblood Road, CMS Transportation has taken the following steps to protect safety of students: Changed locations for some school bus stops in the Southern Trace, Montreaux and Creekshire communities. Designated all bus stops on Youngblood Road as right side of the street only stops. CMS Transportation reiterates to all families and students that students should only board school buses at their assigned stop. Schools will notify affected families of any change to their child’s stop as route changes are finalized. Questions or concerns about CMS Transportation they may call 980-343-6715 or access the transportation department’s website. Note: CMS is unable to provide specific school bus stop locations as a safety and security measure for students at those locations.

After the changes, no student should have to cross a road to get to their bus.

