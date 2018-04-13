Rowan Chamber welcomes two to staff

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce two new additions to the Chamber staff. Tracy Walser joined the Chamber on January 2, 2018, and Mary Scott Norris will start on April 16, 2018.

“We are honored to have two excellent staff members join our team,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding.

Walser is the Chamber’s Business Director with responsibilities for accounting and office management. She has worked with accounting and financial businesses in Salisbury and has a B.S. in Business Administration from UNC Chapel Hill. She’s married to Jason Walser and they have two children.

Norris is the Chamber’s Member Services Director with responsibilities for membership, Ambassadors/ribbon cuttings and Leadership Rowan. She has business and tourism experience and has a B.A. in Integrated Marketing and Communications from Catawba College. Norris was Miss Rowan County in 2017.

The Rowan Chamber is the region’s largest business advocacy organization with over 850 member firms. The Chamber’s popular Trade Show is coming up on May 3, at the West End Plaza. The Dragon Boat Festival is scheduled for July 28, at the Shrine Club on High Rock Lake. Monthly mixers, breakfast meetings and numerous other benefits of membership are available. For additional information, please contact the Rowan Chamber at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.