More than 1,100 athletes compete in the 47th annual Special Olympics in Rock Hill

Friday morning more than 1,100 athletes from York and Chester counties competed in the 47th annual Special Olympics Spring Games for Area 11.

The Spring Games are comprised of track and field competitions including the 50-meter dash, 100-meter dash, softball throw, standing long jump, and other races for developmental and wheelchair needs.

The athletes could be as young as 3-years-old, the oldest competitor was 78-years-old.

After the games, athletes were given medals and ribbons and served lunch.

“Once everything gets started and the committee gets to watch the athletes competing and getting their medals, it’s a good feeling,” Area 11 Director of Special Olympics Cathy Covington said.

Next week, athletes from Lancaster County will compete in its Spring Games.

