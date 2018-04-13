Person rushed to hospital after reportedly being struck by vehicle in south Charlotte

One person was injured when they were reportedly struck by a vehicle in south Charlotte Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road and Vinewood Place. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victim's name and current condition have not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision or if any charges are being filed.

