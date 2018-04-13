Charlotte Hornets fire coach Steve Clifford after 5 seasons

Charlotte Hornets fired head coach Steve Clifford of his head coaching duties Friday.

Clifford was let go following a meeting with new general manager Mitch Kupchak, who made the announcement. “I want to thank Coach Clifford for his contributions to the Hornets,” said Kupchak. “I know he has worked incredibly hard on behalf of the organization and we wish him the best moving forward. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.”

Kupchak took over Monday night.

Clifford was named Charlotte head coach on May 29, 2013, and finished with a regular-season record of 196-214, the team reports.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.