Man pleads guilty in 2017 killing of UNC Charlotte professor

A man accused of killing a UNC Charlotte professor last year pleaded guilty in court Friday.

Donny Lewis Franklin, 45, is accused in the killing of 35-year-old Jeanine Skinner, an assistant professor of gerontology and psychology in the Department of Psychological Sciences at UNC Charlotte.

Friday, Franklin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Skinner's death. He will spend at least 28 years in prison.

In court, Skinner’s brother said he has served multiple tours overseas but nothing he has seen compares to seeing his sister’s lifeless body with over 200 stab wounds. “I don’t know why this man is allowed to exist," the brother said.

Skinner's father offered words of forgiveness. "This defendant is a brother of Christ and he needs to know that I forgive him.”

Skinner's body was found in her apartment in the Ayrsley community in southwest Charlotte Sept. 1, 2017.

Authorities were searching for Franklin in connection with the case and considered him to be armed, dangerous, and possibly suicidal.

CMPD says they received a call to do a welfare check at an apartment in the 9300 block of Kings Parade Boulevard. Police said Skinner was found inside one of the apartments with "obvious trauma." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Franklin was expected to appear in court on Thursday to enter a plea but was postponed. Neither one of Franklin's attorneys showed up in court.

The hearing had to be rescheduled for Friday morning after the prosecutor told the court that the defense attorneys indicated there was an error in their calendars.

"Very painful but it looks like that was a planned move," said Dr Skinner's aunt, Angela. "Very unfortunate but it's okay, the support and love she had today will show up tomorrow."

Angela Skinner was one of several family members who came in from out of state for Franklin's Thursday's court appearance. They were surrounded by Dr Skinner's friends, church members and UNC Charlotte colleagues.

In fact, they filled six rows of one half of the courtroom.

On Friday, Franklin’s lawyers apologize to the Skinner family for the ‘scheduling’ error that delayed the hearing. He says it was not a tactic or intentional.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois released this statement on Skinnier:

"Dr. Skinner joined our faculty two years ago and was known as a well-regarded and dedicated teacher and mentor who fostered an inclusive and open classroom learning environment. She was an active and caring scholar whose research focused on physical, psychological, social, and environmental predictors of cognitive aging, particularly in minority geriatric populations."

Skinner mostly taught undergraduate students but also mentored graduate students at UNCC, colleagues said.

Her colleagues described her as the bright light of the psychology department with an infectious laugh and smile.

“She was growing as a teacher and as a scholar and we were happy to have her here,” Eric Heggestad said, who is the interim director for the Department of Psychological Science. “Some of the faculty members noted they were just getting to know her, we’re going to miss her.”

She was an avid runner that participated in half marathons regularly. She paired her love for running and her love for psychology and gerontology in a grant program.

Skinner used state grant money to create a program from low income, minority seniors who did not have a place to exercise. She found them a place to exercise, in hopes that it would keep them from slipping cognitively.

Skinner was in the process of applying for a national grant to replicate the program in other places around the country.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte created the "Dr. Jeannine S. Skinner Memorial Scholarship" in honor of the slain professor's memory. School officials set up a crowdfunding page to raise a total of $15,000 towards the scholarship. So far, over $13,000 had been raised.

School officials said Skinner was "passionate about providing opportunities for student research and learning." The scholarship will fund graduate student research and provide funds for conference travel opportunities, officials said.

