NC Transportation Museum partners with the Rowan County Convention and Visitors Bureau for Arts & Ag Event

The N.C. Transportation Museum will host modern tractors, antique farm equipment, farm life demonstrations and much more, while kid’s activities, live music, and hay rides will combine to create a lively atmosphere during this weekend’s Tractors and Trains Festival.

The annual event will be held Friday, April 13 for students, home school groups, and others. Saturday, April 14, the full event takes place for the general public, beginning at 10am, ending out with a parade of tractors at 3pm.

While the Tractors and Trains Festival has been offered annually for more than 10 years, this is the first time the event has taken place in association with Arts & Ag, a series of events celebrating arts and agriculture together, promoted by the Rowan County Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Nearly 600 students, made up of school groups and home schoolers, are scheduled to visit the museum grounds Friday to experience the farming festival. In addition to a great collection of antique and modern tractors, students will experience blacksmithing, a cider press, and corn shelling demonstrations.

Children can plant seeds to take home, create whirligigs, and take part in Patterson Farm Market and Tour’s cow milking demonstration.

Saturday, the event is open to the general public, with all activities from Friday, plus additions like an ongoing hay ride, a hay bale maze, a Kiddie Tractor Pull at noon, bounce houses, and bubble wrap corn crafts for the kids. Live music will come from Smitty and the Jumpstarters, Joy and the Gent, and the Boat Rockers. Strolling performers will juggle, create balloon art, and blow bubble masterpieces. Master Gardeners from the Rowan County Cooperative Extension will have a display focused on bats and pollination.

Throughout both days of the event, tractors will be shown by the Ironpeddlers of NC, the Stump Town Tractor Club, the International Harvester Collectors Club of NC, the Piedmont Antique Power Association, and the Antique Tractor Club of the Carolinas. Antique steam powered tractors will also be displayed alongside the latest in modern farming machinery, provided by local dealers May Heavy Equipment and James River Equipment.

Admission only is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 3-12. Admission plus the on site train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $8 for children 3-12. Two and under are free. Train rides Saturday will be offered at 10:30, 11:30am, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30pm.

Due to rainfall cancelling last weekend’s Arts & Ag event, vendors and participants in the Rowan Arts and Ag Beer Festival have been offered spots at this Saturday’s Tractors and Trains Festival. Morgan Ridge Vineyards will provide wine and beer, while artists will display and sale their creations. Food vendors will also be available throughout Saturday’s event.

Day of registration for those bringing a tractor is permitted, but advance registration is highly preferred. Register your tractor online at www.nctrans.org, or call June Hall at 704-636-2889 ext. 268. There is no fee to register, and those bringing a tractor receive free admission to the event.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.