Jazzing up Kannapolis on Sunday afternoons

The City of Kannapolis is “jazzing” up Sunday afternoons with a new four-week jazz series. From 1-3 p.m., each Sunday beginning April 22 through May 13, jazz music will fill the air for everyone to enjoy.

Concerts are free and will be in Veterans Park, 118 N. Main St. Food will be available for sale on site.

The schedule is as follows:

April 22 – Nicci Canada

April 29 – Dwayne Jordan Trio

May 6 – Brad Bailey Trio

May 13 – Booker Wilson Band

Dwayne Jordan is drummer, arranger and composer from Charlotte. As a child he was heavily influenced by gospel, hip-hop, rhythm and blues, which developed his listening, giving him a natural ability to play the drums. He has shared the stage with Grammy award winning producer 9th Wonder and Grammy nominated jazz percussionist Joe Chambers, as well as opened up for artists such as Maceo Parker and several others.

A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Nicci Canada was destined to sing. Her warm, sultry vocals are reminiscent of artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. Nicci released her first solo project in 2011 titled “Twenty Twelve,” an eclectic mix of melodies that highlighted her unique vocal ability and introduced her to audiences around the world. She has since gone on to perform with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the Tulsa Signature Symphony.

Brad Bailey performs jazz standards such as "What A Wonderful World," "Sway," "Georgia," "Unforgettable," and "Route 66" in a rhythmic style that creates the sound and energy of a full band. Featured in Charlotte Style Magazine and Bass Player Magazine, Brad is a world premiere 8-string banjo player: combining smooth vocals with bass, banjo, and percussive grooves all live on one instrument.

The Booker Wilson Band is the duo group of Tremayne Booker and Julian Wilson. The two musicians have played together before in other ensembles and have now embarked on new musical territory working their way through jazz standards, Latin styles, the blues, soul music and some modern jazz. Julian is a music educator in North Carolina and Tremayne is originally from Chicago where he began his musical & educational journey, which has brought him to North Carolina. You can sometimes find Julian & Tremayne with other musical collaborators that add new color to their already eclectic blend. The group is based near Charlotte.

For more information, visit kannapolisnc.gov.

