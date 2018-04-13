Catawba College exceeds fund raising goal with $73 million total

Catawba Basketball Player Jerrin Morrison ’18 of Charlotte chats with Roy and Norma Campbell, friends of the College (Source: Catawba College)

Catawba College successfully wrapped up its multi-year comprehensive campaign, Our Catawba: The Forward Path, announcing that $73,232,444.12 was raised, exceeding the $60 million goal approved by college trustees in 2012.

Generous benefactors and donors made gifts that funded scholarships, the College Honors program, the creation of two academic departments – Nursing and Environment & Sustainability, a major solar installation – the largest such project ever undertaken by a college or university in North Carolina, an LED light conversion, athletics facilities improvements, numerous campus infrastructure upgrades and renovations, and multiple landscaping enhancements.

A campaign finale event was held in the Robertson College-Community Center on campus. Donors were able to tour various stations, view videos and poster board displays, and hear representatives from different areas of the college explain the initiatives and work that had been enabled by gifts to the campaign.

The campaign began in a silent phase in December 2012 and concluded in December 2017.

