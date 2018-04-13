Scotts Elementary hosts North Carolina A+ Schools meeting

From Iredell-Statesville Schools: “We’re not nervous...we’re EXCITED!”

These words were the common theme among the 4th and 5th grade tour guides at Scotts Elementary on Thursday, April 12th. Scotts was hosting the North Carolina A+ Schools Spring Regional Meeting and these students were ready to show off what their school has become over the past two years.

In April of 2016, Scotts Elementary received the prestigious distinction of becoming a North Carolina A+ Arts Integrated School. Over the past two years, student engagement has increased in all classrooms through arts integration and highly effective instruction.

“It’s motivating” said 5th grade student Shelby Lett. “We get to try new things all the time.”

Jaelah Thompson, another 5th grade tour guide spoke right up. “Other kids’ parents have to pay for the stuff we get to do at our school...for FREE!”

Arts are integrated into all facets of the curriculum at Scotts. In addition, students in grades 2,3,4 and 5 participate in a weekly 30 minute Cultural Arts Block Class of Piano I or II, Creative Movement or Robotics/Coding.

LeAnne Hall, Principal at Scotts Elementary said it best. “Because of the wonderful opportunity of becoming a North Carolina A+ School, the culture and climate of Scotts is moving ever closer to the achievement of our dream...to give ALL students rich and valuable lifelong skills for success and happiness.”

For more information on Scotts Elementary, call them at 704 585-6526 or visit their website at https://www.iss.k12.nc.us/Domain/2085

