Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Alexander County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued Friday morning for a missing endangered woman in Alexander County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old Caroline Jean Fitter was last seen on Walker Foundry Loop in Taylorsville. Officials believe she suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The NCDPS states that Fitter has brown hair with blue eyes. She is 5-foot-7 and weighs 153 pounds.

Officials say she was last see wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff's Office at 828-632-2911.

