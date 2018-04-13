BLOG: Warm end to the workweek, thunderstorms likely on Sunday

* Breezy & Warm End To Week

* First Alert Day Sunday

* Heavy Rain & Severe Weather Risk

If you're a fan of warmer weather, you're going to love the much-advertised warming trend that's now well underway!

As high pressure continues to dominate across the Southeastern U.S., it has tapped in warm air currently over the central/southern Plains and will send it in our direction over the next couple of days. As a result, we can expect temps approaching 80 degrees Friday afternoon and again on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny, breezy and dry through this stretch as well.

Then there is the second half of the weekend. While there could be a shower towards Saturday evening, the better chance for rain will hold off until Sunday. Saturday will turn out to be the better day of the weekend.

Thunderstorms are looking more likely as a cold front moves through late Sunday. We will continue to monitor the situation, but to provide you a heads up, Sunday has been declared a First Alert Day.

Heavy rain is in the forecast, with many neighborhoods likely to receive at least an inch or so, but damaging winds, as well as hail, may also be in play as the line of showers and storms advances across the region during the late afternoon / early evening hours.

We do expect to clear out and dry out Monday when afternoon readings dip back into the 60s, just a bit below average for mid-April.

Enjoy your Friday and weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

