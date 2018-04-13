Man charged with killing pregnant NC teen, unborn child

Donny Lewis Franklin, 45, is accused in the killing of 35-year-old Jeanine Skinner, an assistant professor of gerontology and psychology in the Department of Psychological Sciences at UNC Charlotte.More >>
The N.C. Transportation Museum will host modern tractors, antique farm equipment, farm life demonstrations and much more, while kid’s activities, live music, and hay rides will combine to create a lively atmosphere during this weekend’s Tractors and Trains Festival.More >>
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Hotshots restaurant on the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive.More >>
The City of Kannapolis is “jazzing” up Sunday afternoons with a new four-week jazz series. From 1-3 p.m., each Sunday beginning April 22 through May 13, jazz music will fill the air for everyone to enjoy.More >>
Catawba College successfully wrapped up its multi-year comprehensive campaign, Our Catawba: The Forward Path, announcing that $73,232,444.12 was raised, exceeding the $60 million goal approved by college trustees in 2012.More >>
