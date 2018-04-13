Man charged with killing pregnant NC teen, unborn child

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) - An 18-year-old male is facing charges after authorities say he killed a pregnant Sanford teen in Southern Pines on April 8, according to the Aberdeen Times.

Brian Lovon Little, of Rockingham, is charged with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child.

The body of Aiyonna Clarice Barrett, 18, was found in a car on a dirt road off of South Gaines Street in Southern Pines on April 8. Barrett was pregnant with a full-term child when she and the baby were found dead.

Southern Pines police initially said the case was considered a "suspicious death investigation" but an autopsy report revealed Barrett's death was a homicide.

Family members said Barrett was due to welcome a baby girl into the world on May 4.

"She was very, very excited about her princess," said cousin Kaley Raney. "She had ultrasounds hung up in her room. She had the crib ready. She had the stroller, the swing."

Little was arrested and booked into the Moore County Detention Center just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to arrest records.

Little is being held without bond. His first court appearance is set for April 24.

The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking additional information about the deaths - (910) 692-7031, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.