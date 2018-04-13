Angry patron drives SUV into restaurant

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow at WBTV. Thanks for reading my email. Today is Friday, April 13. Here is a look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live until 7 a.m. so let's start the morning together!
VIDEO ALERT: We're showing you the aftermath of the damage at Hotshots Bar and Grill on East Plaza Drive in Mooresville. It's the result of an angry customer. We'll tell you what made him so mad to respond so violently, sending people running for their lives!
A Charlotte transgender woman opens up to WBTV-- after she was brutally beaten on a CATS bus in Uptown. It started as an argument when the suspect when on the attack. The victim tells us how she's recovering physically and emotionally.
More than a week after frustrated teachers walked out of class in Oklahoma. Lawmakers and the state's education association have reached a deal.
SCAM!! The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is warning you about a fraud they're calling "The Jury Duty Scam." We're hearing a warning from a victim.
FIRST ALERT DAY: For several days we have been giving you a heads up that Sunday is a First Alert Day. Meteorologist Al Conklin is breaking down the timing of this, and how you might want to adjust any plans.
Donny Lewis Franklin, 45, is accused in the killing of 35-year-old Jeanine Skinner, an assistant professor of gerontology and psychology in the Department of Psychological Sciences at UNC Charlotte.More >>
The N.C. Transportation Museum will host modern tractors, antique farm equipment, farm life demonstrations and much more, while kid’s activities, live music, and hay rides will combine to create a lively atmosphere during this weekend’s Tractors and Trains Festival.More >>
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Hotshots restaurant on the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive.More >>
The City of Kannapolis is “jazzing” up Sunday afternoons with a new four-week jazz series. From 1-3 p.m., each Sunday beginning April 22 through May 13, jazz music will fill the air for everyone to enjoy.More >>
Catawba College successfully wrapped up its multi-year comprehensive campaign, Our Catawba: The Forward Path, announcing that $73,232,444.12 was raised, exceeding the $60 million goal approved by college trustees in 2012.More >>
