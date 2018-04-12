Man in tar heel jersey dribbles basketball across North Carolina

He is clad in tar heel blue, and a bracelet that quotes his favorite motto, “keep on keepin’ on.”

Steven Cooper and pup dribble their way across the tar heel state.

“We wake up, we try to get in 30 miles,” he says.

They trek took off in Wilmington, as “Coop” makes his way around North Carolina to commemorate UNC’s 1982 national title team.

“Michael Jordan’s high school is Laney, James Worthy’s high school is Ashbrook, and then Buzz Peterson is in Asheville.”

But it’s not just a team tribute, or test of tenacity.

“They’re all my kids,” Cooper says. “Your kids, whoever’s kids, I like to treat them as they’re mine.”

That’s why the proceeds raised behind each bounce across about 500 miles will go to various charities for children, including Trips for Kids Charlotte, Carolina for the Kids, and the 100 Mile Club.

“It’s not really us, it’s the kids that are the future,” Cooper says. “And that’s…well, that’s where it’s at.”

Cooper is making his way to the Billy Graham Library Friday morning.

As part of his fundraising he’s auctioning off a Tesla car.

Cooper will finish the journey at UNC.

