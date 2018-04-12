Witnesses: 'Highly intoxicated' man refused service, drives vehicle into NC restaurant

A man was arrested and charged with DWI after reportedly driving his vehicle into a Mooresville restaurant Thursday evening.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Hotshots restaurant on the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive. Police said several people were injured. They are all expected to be OK. The witnesses described the suspect, 22-year-old Shaquille Dangelo Steele, as being "highly intoxicated."

Steele was charged with DWI and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Witnesses told WBTV the man came in after drinking at another establishment. The witnesses said the man was refused alcohol because he was highly intoxicated. They said he then became very angry and began knocking over tables before going to the parking lot and getting in his vehicle.

That's when the witnesses say Steele intentionally drove into the restaurant.

A waitress at the restaurant described what she saw to WBTV.

#Breaking - just talked to waitress at the restaurant where the car smashed into. She saved the lives of her Mom and Dad who were eating there at the time. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/VGIhNPUAie — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) April 13, 2018

The vehicle, an SUV, could be seen all the way in the business. The front of the restaurant was very heavily damaged.

Steele was placed in the Iredell County Jail and given a $200,000 bond.

