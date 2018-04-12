Witnesses: 'Highly intoxicated' man refused service, drives vehicle into Mooresville restaurant

Several people were injured and a man who witnesses described as "highly intoxicated" was arrested after he drove his vehicle into a Mooresville restaurant Thursday evening.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Hotshots restaurant on the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive. Police said several people were injured. They are all expected to be OK.

Witnesses told WBTV the man came in after drinking at another establishment. The witnesses said the man was refused alcohol because he was highly intoxicated. They said he then became very angry and began knocking over tables before going to the parking lot and getting in his vehicle.

That's when the witnesses say the man intentionally drove into the restaurant.

Officials at the scene said the driver of the vehicle was arrested but did not say what charges he is facing.

No names have been released.

A waitress at the restaurant described what she saw to WBTV.

#Breaking - just talked to waitress at the restaurant where the car smashed into. She saved the lives of her Mom and Dad who were eating there at the time. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/VGIhNPUAie — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) April 13, 2018

The vehicle, an SUV, could be seen all the way in the business. The front of the restaurant was very heavily damaged.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.