NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes

KNIGHTDALE, NC (WNCN) - The Knightdale father and daughter who had a child together are dead along with the baby, the authorities confirmed.

Around 8:40 a.m., officials said Steven Pladl, 43, was found dead in New York while Katie Pladl, 20, and her adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Fusco, were found dead in Connecticut.

The attorney said Steven Pladl "took his own life."

Steven and Katie Pladl, who are father and daughter, had a 7-month-old child together and that infant was in the custody of Steven's mother in Cary.

Police said Steven Pladl picked up Bennett from his mother Wednesday night.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, Steven's mother called for a welfare check at a home on Earlson Court in Knightdale. Responding officers found Bennett's body inside that home.

In that call, Steven's mother told the dispatcher her son had killed the baby.

"His wife broke up with him yesterday over the phone," Steven's mother said in a 911 recording. "She’s in New York and he told me he was on his way and after bringing the baby to her and then he was coming back."

The caller then said Steven admitted to killing his wife and her father.

"He left the baby dead," the caller said. “He told me to call the police and I shouldn’t go over there.“

Steven and Katie Pladl at one time lived in that home on Earlson Court after moving to Knightdale from Virginia.

“This is a tragedy for everyone involved. We are all heartbroken,” Pladl’s attorney told CBS 17.

In January, Steven and Katie Pladl were both each charged with incest with adult, adultery, and contributing to delinquency after investigators said they had a child together.

Katie Rose Pladl was born in January 1998 to Steven Walter Pladl and her mother and then legally adopted out of state.

When Katie Pladl turned 18, she used social media to reach out to her biological parents, according to warrants.

Steven Pladl eventually left his wife to be with Katie, warrants say.

At some point after May 31, 2017, Katie and Steven Pladl moved to Wake County.

Warrants say their child was born in September 2017.