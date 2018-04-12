Missing man last seen in southeast Charlotte in late March

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help locating a missing man who hasn't been seen since March.

Peter C. Vongsaly, who goes by Cody, was last seen leaving an apartment on the 6000 block of Balsam Fir Drive in southeast Charlotte around March 28. His family told WBTV that friends said he left without his phone, wallet, shoes or a shirt.

He has not made contact with his family and they are extremely concerned.

The 24-year-old is described as an Asian male, 5'6" tall, and 125 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He also has flowers tattooed on his right arm and a snake on the left.

Anyone who sees Vongsaly or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website here.

