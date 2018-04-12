Man reported missing from York County

A man was reported missing from York County Thursday evening.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, James Brown is missing and was last seen in Catawba, SC Thursday morning.

Brown is described as a black male, weighing 200 pounds and standing 6'1" tall.

He has short black and gray hair and was last seen at Crossroads at Catawba in the 400 block of Rowells Road at 7 a.m.

He is possibly wearing a khaki jacket, khaki hat and black and white high top shoes.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

