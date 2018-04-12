Mecklenburg County DA race set to make history

Those heading to the polls will have a hand in shaping history, because for the first time ever voters in Mecklenburg County will be electing an African American District Attorney

In the time leading up to the race, there was insight from the current District Attorney, and observations from the candidate who wants his job.

Spencer Merriweather was appointed as Mecklenburg County's D.A. in late 2017 by Governor Roy Cooper.

For Merriweather, staying in office means winning the upcoming election.

"This race boils down to who can deliver justice to the people of Mecklenburg County", Merriweather said. ”The truth is in our criminal justice system there is a need to build trust all across our community."

Merriweather's opponent is Toussaint Romaine whose voice was present during Charlotte's riots. He says reforms are a must.

"It's about making sure that we make changes in the system to make our community better. Our criminal system is broken . So we need to change our war on drugs.” Romaine said.

Elections supervisor Michael Dickerson will oversee a winner-takes-all primary this coming Nov. 8.

Dickerson said, "The democratic primary determines the only candidate that is going to be on the ballot for November."

For the two men, a mutual goal is to be an upstanding service to the community.

"That's why I'm running not to make history not as the next black person, but to make history that our community can become better, "Romaine said.

Merriweather offers this view.

He said, "The same things that I'm doing for the rest of the four weeks of this campaign is the same thing I'm gonna do on the job here on out, which is making sure that I’m engaging with people of Mecklenburg County."

Early voting for the May 8 primary begins on April 19.

