Fire destroys home, husband and wife jump to safety

Fire raced through a home in Claremont Thursday morning, destroying the home and forcing a husband and wife to jump off their back deck to escape.

Pi Her says she was in the kitchen when she saw smoke coming through the bottom of the door to the garage. She opened it and flames and smoke came into the house. Escape routes were blocked, except for a back door she says they never use.

“I had to break the door down and we jumped off the porch,” Her said.

The dropoff was only about five feet, but enough to shake both up.

Firefighters arrived quickly, but the flames were already through the roof. Fire officials say gusty winds helped push the fire along.

Investigators believe the fire did start in the garage. They were still at the scene in the afternoon trying to pinpoint the cause.

The family does have insurance, but the damage is extensive.

“I lost everything I had,” said Her.

She says family and friends have offered to help she and her husband while they get back on their feet.

