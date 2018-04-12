School bus driver injured after car collides with bus in north Charlotte

A school bus driver was injured after a collision in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at Hubbard Road and Hubbard Point Drive.

Police say the crash involved a school bus and another vehicle.

The school bus driver suffered minor injuries but the children on the bus were not injured.

There's no word on what happened in the crash.

No further information has been released.

