Lancaster County Schools offers text notification for parents

The Lancaster County School District is offering a new way for parents to stay informed, specifically about their child’s safety at school.

A district spokesperson says since school shootings across the country and the recent fire that broke out at Andrew Jackson Middle School, they wanted to find another way to notify parents about urgent matters.

Now parents can subscribe to the Remind Me app on the district’s website. If a fire, tornado or anything of potential danger happens at school, those subscribed to the app will get a text message alerting them.

If you would like to subscribe, click here.

