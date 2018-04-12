Is a loophole in postal service security fueling the opioid crisis?

Peter C. Vongsaly, who goes by Cody, was last seen leaving an apartment on the 6000 block of Balsam Fir Drive in southeast Charlotte around March 28.More >>
Peter C. Vongsaly, who goes by Cody, was last seen leaving an apartment on the 6000 block of Balsam Fir Drive in southeast Charlotte around March 28.More >>
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Hotshots restaurant on the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive.More >>
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Hotshots restaurant on the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive.More >>
The 24-year-old said he agreed to share his story with WBTV to help others.More >>
The 24-year-old said he agreed to share his story with WBTV to help others.More >>
Her story is like so many. A painkiller prescription leading to a web of addiction she couldn't escape. Then, all of a sudden, Sylvia found a reason to change.More >>
Her story is like so many. A painkiller prescription leading to a web of addiction she couldn't escape. Then, all of a sudden, Sylvia found a reason to change.More >>
While private carriers like FedEx and UPS require AESD, the United States Postal Service does not, making it easier for traffickers to send contraband from one person to the next.More >>
While private carriers like FedEx and UPS require AESD, the United States Postal Service does not, making it easier for traffickers to send contraband from one person to the next.More >>