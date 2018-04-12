Vehicle fire causes heavy delays on I-85 SB near Brookshire Blvd - | WBTV Charlotte

Vehicle fire causes heavy delays on I-85 SB near Brookshire Blvd

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound caused heavy backups near Brookshire Boulevard Thursday afternoon. 

The incident happened around 4 p.m.

Firefighters could be seen extinguishing the fire. The incident blocked at least two lanes on I-85.

No injuries were reported.

