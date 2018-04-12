Medic: One injured after car collides with bus on I-485

One person is injured after a car collided with a bus on I-485 Thursday afternoon.

According to Medic, the incident happened on I-485 outer before exit 52.

Emergency officials said the car rear-ended the bus in the collision.

One person reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.