NC man wanted on multiple charges after woman jumps from moving vehicle

Deputies in Lincoln County are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping and attempted rape.

Brian Edward Leatherman, 43, is wanted for one felony count each of attempted first-degree forcible rape, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, restraint of an adult without that person’s consent, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony probation violation, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

He is also charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation. In Catawba County, Leatherman is charged with one misdemeanor count each of a domestic violence order violation and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials say a 43-year-old woman was reported missing on April 8 after she failed to return to her mother's home in Lincoln County. The next day, Catawba County deputies contacted Lincoln County and said the woman was reportedly kidnapped from a home in their area.

According to the report, Leatherman broke into a home on Old Shelby Road and forcibly removed the woman. Lincoln County deputies then went to Leatherman's home on Matthew Miller Road in Vale, but did not find him or the victim.

On April 11, investigators say the woman jumped from a moving vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-40 near mile marker 86. She was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville where she was still listed in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Leatherman has not been located.

Anyone who sees Leatherman or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.