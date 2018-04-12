Lenoir pair charged with multiple counts of disposing of dead pets

Two people accused of disposing of dead pets in Lenoir are facing multiple charges.

Police say the incident happened on McCrary Place in Lenoir.

Mary Rogers, 33, and Solomon Deprince Norwood, 35, turned themselves in Wednesday at the Lenoir Police Department, officials say. Rogers and Norwood were each charged with eight counts of disposing of dead domesticated animals.

Rogers was released with written promise to appear in Caldwell County court in May. Norwood is also expected in court in May. She was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center with a $750 bond.

"These charges were taken out of officers with Caldwell County Animal Control," police say.

Details surrounding the charges were not released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Caldwell County Animal Control at 828-757-8625.

