Officer, 2 inmates injured in stabbing at Lanesboro prison

One corrections officer and two inmates were injured Thursday morning in a stabbing incident at Lanesboro Correctional Institution in Anson County.

A spokesman for North Carolina’s prison system confirmed the incident started as a fight between inmates that a corrections officer attempted to break up.

“This morning at approximately 8:30, an inmate assaulted another inmate at Lanesboro Correctional Institution,” spokesman Jerry Higgins said. “Correctional officers responded to the situation and one of the inmates turned and assaulted one of the officers.”

Multiple sources tell WBTV the corrections officer was stabbed and sustained heavy bleeding.

Higgins, the prisons spokesman, said the officer and both inmates were taken to outside medical facilities with non-life threatening injuries.

The prison is on lockdown, Higgins said.

The incident comes just days after prison leaders announced the close custody portion of Lanesboro CI will be converted from a male facility to a female facility in the coming months.

Leaders said the move was made in an attempt to address ongoing safety concerns at the facility.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.