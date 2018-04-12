Dog found with mouth wired shut, legs tied together in Chesterfield County

A dog found with its mouth wired shut and its legs tied together was reportedly tossed out of a car window Wednesday night in Chesterfield County.

A Chesterfield County Animal Services employee is offering a reward in finding whoever is responsible for the alleged abuse.

According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window. As they got closer, they realized it was a dog. The person called 911.

Rebecca said the small dog appeared to have a broken jaw. A full vet report is expected to detail any other issues.

"Of course this mistreated soul needs a rescue to step up and give him/her a life where all this can be left behind," Rebecca said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Animal Services at 1-843-623-3585.

